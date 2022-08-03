11th Circ. OKs Deportation Of Chilean Convicted Of 'Whatever'

By Dorothy Atkins (August 3, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed Tuesday a deportation order against a Chilean green card holder who pled guilty to violating a Florida law criminalizing child neglect, while acknowledging that the trial court's record of the conviction was "hopelessly opaque" and included the state judge specifying the criminal offense was for "whatever." The litigation stems from Ariel Marcelo Bastias' October 2019 guilty plea for violating Florida state law's "abuse, aggravated abuse and neglect of a child" statute. But the appellate panel's opinion noted that the trial court record of Bastias' sentencing is unclear about what specific offenses he pled guilty to, and whether...

