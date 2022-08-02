Senate Again Passes Bill To Help Toxic-Exposed Vets

By Dave Simpson (August 2, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- After delays from some Republican lawmakers, and with vocal support from comedian Jon Stewart, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a broad, bipartisan bill that would expand access to benefits for veterans with health conditions linked to exposure to toxic substances, including fumes from open-air burn pits and the notorious Agent Orange. Senators voted 86-11 to pass the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 after the bill hit a standstill last month. Robinson died in 2020 of illness stemming from toxic exposure during his military service. The bill will now head to...

