Boeing's Win Gives Cos. Blueprint For Beating ESOP Suits

By Kellie Mejdrich (August 5, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Boeing's recent Seventh Circuit win in a benefits lawsuit gives public companies new ammunition for fending off stock-drop cases claiming workers lost retirement savings because of a lack of transparency, bolstering the argument that employers are insulated from such claims by delegating control of plan investments to outside managers. On Aug. 1, a three-judge panel upheld the dismissal of a 2019 lawsuit brought by participants of The Boeing Co.'s employee stock ownership plan who alleged that the company allowed its stock to be sold to workers at an artificially inflated price. The workers claimed that the plane maker shouldn't have kept quiet about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS