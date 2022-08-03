Judge Tosses Unauthorized PNC Withdrawal Claims, For Now

By Charlie Innis (August 3, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has temporarily dismissed a customer's class action claims that PNC Bank withdrew money from his deposit account to pay toward his home equity line of credit loan without his consent, saying the bank did not violate a section of the Truth in Lending Act because the money wasn't transferred to a credit card plan. In a nine-page memorandum opinion filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher stated that even though plaintiff William Lyons used a credit card to access his home equity line of credit, or HELOC, TILA's rule requiring a bank to obtain a cardholder's written...

