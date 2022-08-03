Microsoft Invested Workers' 401(k)s In Inferior Fund, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (August 3, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Microsoft violated federal law by including a poorly performing investment fund in its 401(k) lineup for workers to choose from, causing employees to miss out on millions of dollars in their retirement savings, according to a proposed class action filed in Washington federal court. Three former employees sued Microsoft and its retirement plan administrators Tuesday, alleging the company violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to uphold its fiduciary responsibilities to workers. They said the company should have compared the BlackRock LifePath target date funds, or TDFs, to better-performing funds and ultimately removed them from the lineup because of...

