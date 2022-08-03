11th Circ. Sanctions Bang Energy Drink Maker In TM Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 3, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida company behind the Bang brand of energy drinks can't escape sanctions in its trademark fight with sports drink giant Monster after the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday rejected arguments that the lower court could have taken less drastic measures. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Florida federal court's decision to strike Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s claim for actual damages against Monster Energy Co. and Reign Beverage Co. as sanctions for violating discovery obligations. A district judge had found Vital's failure to disclose how much damages it was seeking or how they would be calculated was "neither substantially justified nor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS