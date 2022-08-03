5th Circ. Considers Phillips 66, Shell's Harbor Dues Dispute

By Katie Buehler (August 3, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday questioned how much progress must be made on an estimated $1.2 billion waterway improvement project in a Gulf of Mexico shipping channel before the agency that oversees it can collect harbor fees from companies including Phillips 66 and a unit of Shell. Phillips 66 Co. and Shell unit BG Gulf Coast LNG LLC contended during oral arguments that the agency, Sabine-Neches Navigation District of Jefferson County, Texas, cannot levy the fees all at once after construction begins, but must charge proportional amounts that correlate to which project phases have been completed. The navigation district, meanwhile,...

