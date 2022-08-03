AIG Unit Says Zurich Should Cover Sinking Tower Settlement

By Riley Murdock (August 3, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. should reimburse a settlement payment for claims related to the sinking of San Francisco's Millennium Tower, according to an AIG unit's suit over coverage limits in California federal court. After years of underlying litigation, Millennium Tower residents reached a global settlement with the city of San Francisco and others for a series of claims related to construction work that contributed to the leaning and sinking of the Millennium Tower, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. An AIG unit's lawsuit seeks reimbursement from Zurich American Insurance Co. for settlement payments made for claims filed after the sinking of...

