Investors Challenge Snap Inc. Control, Stock Moves In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (August 3, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Snap Inc. public stockholders have gone to Delaware's Chancery Court to challenge a recent charter amendment that allegedly locks in the previously temporary nonvoting status of their shares while securing and expanding share rights held by the $16 billion social media company's two founders. The proposed three-count class complaint, filed late Tuesday on behalf of the City of Warwick Retirement system, alleges violations of Delaware General Corporation Law by Snap and breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's directors and its founding controllers. It names founders Evan Spiegel and Robert Murphy, as well as eight directors of the camera and social media venture, which...

