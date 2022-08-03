Monsanto Faces 1st Mo. Jury Over Roundup Users' Cancers

By Cara Salvatore (August 3, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Monsanto began its first St. Louis-area Roundup cancer trial on Wednesday, telling a jury impaneled near its headquarters that there's no link between the weedkiller and lymphomas, while a lawyer for three cancer patients said the biotech giant deprioritized safety. The trial concerns Roundup use by three people who later came down with different varieties of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma: Cheryl Davis, who lives in the Seattle area; Marty Cox, of West Melbourne, Florida; and Gary Gentile, whose longtime use occurred in upstate New York. Davis developed follicular lymphoma, Cox had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and Gentile had "double-hit" diffuse B-cell lymphoma, so...

