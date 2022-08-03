InfoWars Gets Approval For Modified Ch. 11 Cash Usage

By Vince Sullivan (August 3, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The company that operates the InfoWars media network founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones received interim approval Wednesday to use cash from its secured lenders, with a Texas judge saying he has serious concerns about the way the company has been operated. During a hearing in Houston, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher M. Lopez said he would approve a slimmed down request for the use of lender cash by debtor Free Speech Systems LLC, including capping the salary amounts payable to Jones at $20,000 during the next three weeks of the case. But after hearing testimony from Chief Restructuring Officer W. Marc...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS