Oxy Says $558M Award In Ecuador Feud Cannot Stand

By Isaac Monterose (August 3, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Occidental Exploration and Production Co. urged the Second Circuit to reverse a $558 million arbitration award that Andes Petroleum won in federal court last March, saying that the arbitrator and Andes deliberately hid the arbitrator's prior relationship with the company's arbitration counsel and violated an arbitration agreement's disclosure requirements. In a reply brief filed Tuesday, Occidental told the appellate court that arbitrator Robert Smit and Laurence Shore, a BonelliErede lead counsel for Andes Petroleum, had an "ongoing, material relationship" due to serving as co-arbitrators from April 2018 to August 2020 in a separate matter. This prior relationship allegedly resulted in Andes...

