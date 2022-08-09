US To Boost Chipmaking With Tax Credit, Subsidies

By Kat Lucero (August 9, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden signed major legislation into law Tuesday that will bolster domestic semiconductor production by offering incentives that include a 25% tax credit for new manufacturing facilities. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 on Tuesday, which includes a 25% tax credit for investments in facilities and equipment required for the chip manufacturing process. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The president's enactment of H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, comes two weeks after the Senate and House approved the bill. It is a culmination of more than a year of negotiations in Congress to provide...

