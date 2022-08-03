Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Firms Pay $8M To Settle Vet-Owned Contract Fraud Claims

By Matthew Santoni (August 3, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A group of Monmouth County, New Jersey, government contractors will pay nearly $8 million to settle the government's claims that they misrepresented themselves as eligible for contracts intended for small businesses owned and operated by disabled veterans, federal prosecutors said.

According to the settlement and an announcement of the deal by prosecutors, clothing company VE Source LLC had been awarded more than $16.5 million in contracts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency by falsely representing that it was owned and controlled by Sherman Barton, a disabled veteran, when it was actually co-owned and controlled by...

