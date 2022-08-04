Aon Wants To Consolidate Conn. COVID-19 Case With NY Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (August 4, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An insurance broker on Wednesday asked a Connecticut federal court to consolidate a case brought against it by global research firm Gartner with a New York federal case over $340 million in event coverage Gartner claims to be owed due to COVID-19 cancellations. Aon/Albert G. Ruben Insurance Services Inc. filed a motion asking a judge to join its Connecticut case with Gartner Inc. v. HCC Specialty Underwriters Inc. et al., in which the research company is suing its insurers for full coverage of canceled events. Aon made a request for oral argument in its recent motion. In the Southern District of New York...

