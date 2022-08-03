Nixon Peabody Adds 2 Attorneys To Environmental Team

By Tracey Read (August 3, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has added a partner and counsel to its growing environmental team, the firm announced Wednesday. Partner Sami B. Groff and counsel Mark Mustian will focus on environmental litigation, real estate finance, and business transactions relating to environmental issues. Groff, who will be based in the Long Island office, is part of the affordable housing and real estate practice. She previously was a partner at Meltzer Lippe Goldstein & Breitstone LLP and an associate at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. Groff has expertise negotiating environmental provisions in loan agreements, commercial contracts, and purchase agreements,...

