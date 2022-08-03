Uber Asks 2nd Circ. To End NYC Drivers' Pay Practices Suit

By Linda Chiem (August 3, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Uber told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers doesn't shield New York City drivers from having to arbitrate their claims that the ride-hailing giant illegally deducted ride-hailing taxes and inflated service fees from their fares. Uber Technologies Inc. filed a response brief urging the Second Circuit to reject the drivers' challenge to a Manhattan federal judge's March 2021 decision sending to arbitration their proposed class action accusing Uber of committing "astronomical wage theft" on some 90,000 drivers in the Big Apple from 2013 to 2017. The drivers are fighting to be allowed to pursue their...

