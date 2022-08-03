10th Circ. Won't Revive Jeep Injury Suit

By Emily Field (August 3, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a woman's suit against FCA US LLC alleging she was injured by her Jeep Cherokee backing over her, agreeing with a lower court that her experts were unreliable. In her suit against Stellantis NV unit FCA, Cindy Roe claimed that she sustained serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury when her parked car suddenly moved backwards and rolled over her, according to the published opinion. Roe alleged that the shifter was defectively designed and could move from a position where it seems to be in park, but is actually in an unstable...

