UnitedHealth Judge Probes Health Tech Co.'s Data Safeguards

By Bryan Koenig (August 3, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. federal judge slated to decide the fate of UnitedHealth Group's proposed $13.8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare pressed a Change executive on Wednesday to explain whether internal safeguards can prevent data abuses that the U.S. Department of Justice is worried about. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols has largely let the parties ask the questions in the 12-day bench trial that kicked off Monday. But on Wednesday, he homed in on the Justice Department theory that UnitedHealth would have incentive to bolster its UnitedHealthcare subsidiary over rival health insurers by abusing Change's clearinghouse data, which is gleaned from its role as...

