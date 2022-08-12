Health Hires: WelbeHealth, Enzo Biochem, CooperCompanies

By Adam Lidgett (August 12, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- WelbeHealth, Enzo Biochem and CooperCompanies have all named new legal heads, highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. WelbeHealth Blaire Bernard Longtime health industry attorney Blaire Bernard has made the move to become general counsel at senior home-based health business WelbeHealth, according to an Aug. 3 announcement. "She is a seasoned value-based care executive and a collaborative mission-driven team player," WelbeHealth CEO Si France said of Bernard in a statement. "This is even more important as we continue our focus on clinical and care excellence as a public benefit company." Bernard has years of experience...

