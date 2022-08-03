Pro Golfers Take Legal Swing At PGA Tour's Alleged Monopoly

By Hannah Albarazi (August 3, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other top professional golfers challenging their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series hit the PGA Tour with an antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday in California federal court, claiming "the Tour has evolved into an entrenched monopolist with a vice grip on professional golf." If successful, the golfers' suit could change not only golf's trajectory, but potentially that of other professional sports as well, by preventing sports leagues from enforcing allegedly unlawful restrictions on players who are independent contractors. Phil Mickelson, seen at a 2020 golf tournament, is among nine golfers filing an antitrust...

