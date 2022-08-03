Hotel Wants Texas Standards For COVID-19 Shutdown Case

By Elizabeth Daley (August 3, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The operator of a Texas Holiday Inn urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday not to toss its COVID-19 pandemic-related case against Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., saying the phrase "direct physical loss or damage" was "ambiguous" at best in Texas. Lawyers for the Beaumont-based hotel wrote that in states like Texas, where "'direct physical loss or damage" is defined as the transformation of property from "suitable to unsuitable," courts have sided with the insured in COVID-19 business interruption cases. While the Texas Supreme Court has yet to rule on the matter, the plaintiffs predicted in their opposition that Texas law would be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS