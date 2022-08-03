Ex-Coinbase Manager Assails Crypto Insider Trading Case

By Stewart Bishop (August 3, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a former Coinbase product manager accused of illegally trading ahead of the listing of assets on the behemoth cryptocurrency exchange teed up a landmark legal battle Wednesday challenging what is billed as the first prosecution of a crypto insider trading tipping scheme. Ishan Wahi is accused of leveraging confidential information about which crypto assets Coinbase planned to list on its exchange to trade ahead of the listing announcements, which usually causes the market value of such assets to spike. Prosecutors say Ishan Wahi also tipped his brother, Nikhil Wahi, and a close friend, Sameer Ramani, who collectively made...

