Eli Lilly Must Pay $61M For False Medicaid Rebate Calculation

By Lauraann Wood (August 3, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury hit Eli Lilly and Co. with a $61 million verdict Wednesday after finding that the drug manufacturer deliberately shorted the Medicaid program by leaving retroactive drug price increases out of the metrics it was required to include for drug rebate calculations. Siding with relator Ronald Streck, the jury found that Eli Lilly knowingly made a false claim, record or statement to the government, that the false claim was material and that the company's false claims proximately caused the government's losses under a rebate program the company entered in 1991. The verdict ends the trial in Streck's 2014...

