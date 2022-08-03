Wine Trademark Row Will Continue To Age In SDNY

By Andrew Karpan (August 3, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Southern District of New York judge decided Wednesday that a nearly two-decades-old trademark saga between two rival wineries that sell similarly named wines will go on and is not barred by the statute of limitations because of the sale of some relatively "new vintages." The ruling from U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald was bad news for Peju Province Winery, based in Napa County, California, whose lawyer had sought to end a trademark suit from Italian winemaker Cesari SRL. "After years of contentious litigation, defendants now move for summary judgment," the New York judge observed. Peju Province had argued that...

