NFL Appeals 6-Game Suspension For QB Watson

By Tim Ryan (August 3, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The NFL announced Wednesday that it has appealed a disciplinary officer's decision suspending Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games over allegations that he sexually assaulted massage therapists, sending the dispute to Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL's decision comes days after Sue Robinson, the retired federal judge the NFL and NFL Players Association selected to hear disputes over violations of the league's personal conduct policy, issued a decision suspending Watson over numerous sexual misconduct allegations. Robinson found it was more likely than not that Watson committed sexual assault, but that the NFL's suggestion of a yearlong suspension far exceeded the...

