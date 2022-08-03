Implant Co. Reaches $2M SEC Deal As Ex-CEO Stands Ground

By Jessica Corso (August 3, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that a surgical implant company agreed to pay $2 million to end a suit alleging company executives shipped products early to mask failed sales targets, but the company's former CEO said that evidence at trial will show he committed no wrongdoing. The SEC announced the charges against Illinois-based Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., the same day that it announced the settlement with the company. The company's former chief financial officer, Robert Jordheim, also agreed to settle the case by paying a civil penalty of $75,000 alongside a $206,831 reimbursement to be paid to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS