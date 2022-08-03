7th Circ. Revives Schneider Trucker's Misclassification Claims

By Hailey Konnath (August 3, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday resurrected a truck driver's misclassification claims against transportation company Schneider National Inc., holding that a Wisconsin federal court should have given more weight to the alleged economic realities of the driver's relationship with Schneider. The appellate panel reversed and remanded the lower court's decision, finding that it erred by focusing on former Schneider driver Eric R. Brant's operating agreement with the company. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, what matters in determining whether someone is a contractor or employee is the economic reality of the working relationship, not necessarily the terms of a written contract, the...

