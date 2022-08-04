Robbins Geller Nabs $13.5M In Puma Biotech Investor Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (August 4, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted lawyers with Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP more than $13.5 million in attorney fees along with final approval for a $54.2 million settlement for investors who alleged Puma Biotechnology Inc. misstated the effectiveness of a breast cancer treatment. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter also approved an award of $2.8 million in expenses, plus interest on that award and the attorney fee award. The court also approved more than $64,000 for lead plaintiff Norfolk County Council, which administers the Norfolk Pension Fund. Wednesday's orders come after Judge Carter gave his...

