Wash. Judge Keeps Robinhood Promotional Text Suit Alive

By Elise Hansen (August 4, 2022, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Stock-trading app Robinhood can't shake claims that its "Refer a Friend" program broke Washington state law by causing non-users to receive unsolicited promotional texts, a federal judge has found. Cooper Moore has adequately alleged Robinhood helped its users send unsolicited, commercial text messages to their contacts, U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein found Wednesday. Moore and Andrew Gillette sued in February 2021 on behalf of a proposed class of people who received a referral text from a contact. Robinhood's "Refer a Friend" program allows current users to use Robinhood's app to generate and send texts to their phone contacts, inviting them...

