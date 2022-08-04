Warren Tells 9th Circ. RFK Jr. Book Criticism Caused No Harm

By Elliot Weld (August 4, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has told the Ninth Circuit that a letter she sent to Amazon asking it to review its policy on COVID-19 misinformation did not cause any injury to anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other authors of a book that contains conspiracy theories about the pandemic. Warren urged the court on Wednesday to reject an appeal by authors Joseph Mercola and Ronald Cummins, along with Kennedy, challenging a lower court's denial of a preliminary injunction that would have forced the senator to issue an immediate retraction regarding their book, "The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing the Great Reset,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS