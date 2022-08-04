Ga. Biz Court Considers Tossing Atlanta Movie Studio Fight

By Kelcey Caulder (August 4, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Business Court questioned Thursday whether to end claims that the former sole owner of a bankrupt Atlanta movie studio was wrongly squeezed out of company operations by a financier. During oral arguments, financier Steven M. Greenberg pushed for the dismissal of claims that he mismanaged the assets of Greenberg Film and TV Studio Holdings LLC and Greenberg Georgia Film and TV Studio Holdings LLC, brought by former Tyler Perry Studios President Ozzie Areu and his company Oz Media LLC. Areu's suit, brought in April, alleged that after the 2021 financial restructuring of his company Areu Studios resulted in his being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS