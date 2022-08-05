Georgia's Gun Laws May Turn Off State's Music Festivals

By Rosie Manins (August 5, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Festival organizers, concert promoters and musicians are second-guessing plans for holding events in Georgia due to state gun laws that make it difficult to ban firearms at events held on public property, at a time when the entertainment industry in general is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic with a vengeance. Entertainment lawyers in Georgia say their clients, who are busier than ever with live shows, are concerned about a range of legal and logistical issues they face due to the inability under state law to prohibit guns on most public property, including parks. A Georgia Supreme Court opinion in 2019 held...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS