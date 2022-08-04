Flyers Training Rink Wants Coverage For Zamboni Cancer Suit

By Ryan Harroff (August 4, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The operator of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey training center took its insurers to court Tuesday demanding coverage for an underlying suit by two athletic trainers who claim emissions from the rink's Zamboni ice resurfacer gave them blood cancer. Philadelphia Flyers training center operator FPS Rink told a New Jersey state court that its insurers failed to defend and indemnify it against a suit claiming emissions from the rink's Zamboni caused two trainers' blood cancer. (Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images) FPS Rink LP told the Superior Court of New Jersey that Hartford Insurance Co., Discover Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Great American Insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS