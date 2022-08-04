Equifax Hit With Class Action Over Wrong Credit Scores

By Katryna Perera (August 4, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Equifax Inc. was hit with a proposed class action in Georgia federal court on Wednesday for allegedly providing lenders with inaccurate credit scores for millions of consumers from mid-March through April due to a glitch in the credit reporting agency's technology systems. Plaintiff Nydia Jenkins filed a complaint claiming that potentially millions of proposed class members who applied for credit earlier this year were harmed by the glitch, which was "entirely foreseeable to Equifax." Jenkins says Equifax violated its duties and obligations as a credit reporting agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act to "follow reasonable procedures to assure maximum possible...

