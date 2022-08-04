3rd Circ. Says Court Must Revisit Arbitration In OptumRx Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 4, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said a district court should not have flat-out denied benefits manager OptumRx's request to arbitrate a challenge to its reimbursement rates brought by 400 pharmacies. A three-judge panel held that a Pennsylvania federal judge should have allowed limited discovery on the issue of arbitrability before denying OptumRx's motion to compel arbitration, though the appeals court said the pharmacies did present sufficient facts that arbitration could be "procedurally unconscionable." Citing the standard in the Third Circuit's 2013 precedent in Guidotti v. Legal Helpers Debt Resolution LLC, U.S. Circuit Judge D. Brooks Smith wrote in the court's opinion...

