Tesla Again Subs Counsel In Another High-Profile Del. Case

By Rose Krebs (August 4, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, which is representing Twitter in its blockbuster Delaware Chancery Court battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has dropped out as counsel for the electric car company in yet another high-profile case. Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick approved an order Thursday for Bayard PA to replace Potter Anderson as Tesla's counsel in a shareholder derivative suit over the company's allegedly unfair and excessive board compensation practices. Last week, Ashby & Geddes PA was substituted as counsel for nominal defendant Tesla in two other cases in which Potter Anderson had represented the company: one that is on appeal...

