Lin Wood Says More Attys Must Be Brought Into Fee Dispute

By Ryan Boysen (August 5, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney L. Lin Wood wants a Georgia state court to toss a suit claiming he failed to pay former colleagues when they fled his firm over Wood's allegedly abusive and erratic behavior, saying he can't adequately defend himself unless other attorneys who played a role in events leading up to that departure are brought into the case. In a brief motion to dismiss filed Wednesday, Wood said it's not his fault that the disputed funds sought by his former colleagues were never turned over to them. Instead, he argued, their failure to provide billing records to former client Nicholas Sandmann led...

