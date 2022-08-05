Pretzel Co. Franchisor Loses Bid For Injury Claim Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (August 5, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The franchisor of a Philadelphia-based pretzel chain cannot gain coverage in an underlying personal injury suit under a franchisee's insurance policy issued by Twin City Fire Insurance Co., a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled, finding the policy's additional insured coverage was not triggered. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III wrote Thursday that though an insurance certificate issued to the franchisor, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., known as Philly Pretzel Factory, explicitly described Pretzel Franchise as an additional insured, it's the policy's actual provisions that need to be examined. A Pennsylvania federal judge found that the franchisor of Philly Pretzel Factory is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS