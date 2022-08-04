Motorola Seeks 'Harsh' Sanctions In $597M Trade Secrets Row

By Tiffany Hu (August 4, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Motorola is urging an Illinois federal judge to sanction Chinese telecom company Hytera for missing a deadline to make the first payment of a $597 million judgment, saying that Hytera's failure shows a "complete, willful disregard for this court's authority and rulings." Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. has "blatantly" violated the court's July order requiring the Chinese company to pay Motorola Solutions Inc. royalties for terminal radios and repeaters that use its trade secrets and copyrighted source code, Motorola said in a redacted motion filed Wednesday. Motorola is seeking an injunction barring Hytera from selling any two-way radio equipment worldwide until all...

