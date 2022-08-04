Lack Of Experience Costs Contractor $34M Award, GAO Says

By Nicole Rosenthal (August 4, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Long Island-based government contractor can't get a second shot at a lost $33.7 million award after the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled that it failed to show the relevant prior experience necessary for the military project. In a July 27 decision published Thursday, GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez rejected environmental consultant Coastal Environmental Group's protest alleging evaluation criteria ambiguity in a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project proposal solicitation, ruling that there was nothing ambiguous about how the agency said it would assess Coastal's past performance. "The plain language of the solicitation delineated six relevant experience criteria, to include...

