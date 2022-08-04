Former United CEO Says Data Abuse Possible, 'Very Isolated'

By Bryan Koenig (August 4, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The former UnitedHealth Group CEO who oversaw the company's decision to buy Change Healthcare for $13.8 billion defended the transaction Thursday against a Justice Department challenge but admitted that data abuse is possible even if safeguards make that unlikely. Retired CEO David Wichmann admitted under U.S. Department of Justice questioning that internal safeguards cannot prevent all problems but argued that such problems would be rare. That admission is key to DOJ concerns that UnitedHealth would have incentive to bolster its UnitedHealthcare subsidiary over rival health insurers by abusing Change's clearinghouse data, which is gleaned from its role as an insurance claims...

