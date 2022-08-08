Atty's Phone Search Suit Tossed For Lacking Injury Claim

By Rae Ann Varona (August 5, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge dismissed an immigration attorney's lawsuit accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers of illegally seizing and searching his cellphone, saying his lawsuit could not stand since his claims were based on past events. Adam Malik — who worked as a U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer before becoming an attorney — had claimed that CBP officers violated his Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure when they took his phone upon his arrival at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, kept it for more than 22 days, and searched it without the required reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing or a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS