Lawmakers Press Plan For National Broadband Strategy

By Christopher Cole (August 4, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers filed a bill Thursday that would require the White House to develop a national broadband strategy after a congressional watchdog recently described federal efforts to aid deployment as a "fragmented, overlapping patchwork." Sens. Roger Wicker, Miss., the ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., who chairs the panel on telecom policy, introduced the Proper Leadership to Align Networks for Broadband Act. Reps. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Tim Walberg, R-Mich., also filed legislation mirroring the Senate bill. The proposal would mandate that the president "develop a national strategy to close the digital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS