Apple AirPods Infringe Pinn IP Despite 'Slick' Extras, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (August 4, 2022, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Apple AirPods' "slick" and "neat" features do not insulate the product from having infringed Pinn Inc.'s more basic wireless earbud design patents, a retired Texas A&M electrical engineering professor told a California federal jury Thursday. Dr. Vernon Thomas Rhyne testified as an expert witness for Pinn on the third day of the trial where Apple is accused of direct and indirect infringement of two of Pinn's patents when it released AirPods in 2016. When discussing one of the two claims at issue in the trial and its eight limitations, Pinn's counsel Cabrach J. Connor of Connor Lee & Shumaker PLLC asked Rhyne...

