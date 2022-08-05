9th Circ. Upholds Defeat Of California Airport Monopoly Suit

By Matthew Perlman (August 5, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel has upheld a lower court's tossing of an antitrust suit that accused a Southern California airport services operator of blocking fuel sales on an adjacent property, after finding the case came too late. The panel issued an unpublished memorandum on Thursday, affirming a California federal court's nixing of the case, which centers on an alleged "monopoly" over aviation services at Hawthorne Municipal Airport. The suit alleges the city of Hawthorne, Hawthorne Airport LLC and others that control the airport's service operator prevented Hawthorne Hangar Operations LP and its owner Dan Wolfe from selling fuel from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS