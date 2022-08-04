Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31M 'House Of Cards' Award

By Hailey Konnath (August 4, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Kevin Spacey must pay a $31 million arbitration award to "House of Cards" producers for repeatedly breaching his contract through conduct that led to claims he sexually harassed five crew members, a California judge ruled Thursday, rejecting the actor's request to vacate the award. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana granted production company MRC's motion to confirm the award following a hearing, adopting a tentative ruling that was issued ahead of that. Notably, in the tentative ruling, Judge Recana said Spacey hasn't demonstrated "that the damages award was so utterly irrational that it amounts to an arbitrary remaking...

