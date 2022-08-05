11th Circ. Reverses Sex Club Manager's Pretrial False Ad Loss

By Dorothy Atkins (August 5, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday reversed a $900,000 false advertising judgment in favor of nearly three dozen models against a private swingers club in Miami, finding that the lower court erred in granting the models a pretrial win on their false ad claims against the club's corporate manager. In a 20-page unanimous decision, a three-judge panel held that U.S. District Court Judge Joan A. Lenard erred when she found that Velvet Lifestyles LLC manager Joy Dorfman and her pass-through entity, My Three Yorkies LLC, were personally liable for the claims under the Lanham Act and granted the models' request for summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS