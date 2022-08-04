Platinum Trial Judge Casts Doubt On Exec's Criminal Intent

By Stewart Bishop (August 4, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The bond fraud prosecution of former Platinum Partners managing director Daniel Small pressed ahead Thursday, despite the apparently skeptical take on the case by a New York federal judge who questioned whether the ex-hedge fund executive actually had criminal intent. Small is accused of defrauding third-party bondholders of Platinum portfolio company Black Elk Energy Offshore Operations by rigging a vote to change the bond terms so that proceeds from a lucrative asset sale would go to holders of the oil and gas company's preferred equity, the vast majority of which was controlled by Platinum, ahead of the other bondholders. The trial...

