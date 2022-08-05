Northwestern Univ. Can't Escape COVID Tuition Refund Suit

By Daniel Ducassi (August 5, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge is allowing current and former Northwestern University students to move ahead with their proposed class action seeking refunds after COVID-19 pushed the school to move classes online, ruling Northwestern had an implied agreement to provide in-person instruction. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber initially dismissed the lawsuit last year, but on Thursday rejected Northwestern's motion to dismiss the students' amended complaint, citing a ruling last month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit that revived a case with "near-identical claims" against Loyola University Chicago. Judge Leinenweber ruled the plaintiffs had still not done enough...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS